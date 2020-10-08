UK Appoints New Trade Envoy To Barbados, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Wider Caribbean

UK Prime Minister the Rt Hon Boris Johnson has appointed as the new Trade Envoy to the Commonwealth Caribbean.

The Commonwealth Caribbean markets include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

His role as Trade Envoy will involve supporting British trade and investment objectives, promoting the Commonwealth Caribbean as a great place for UK companies to do business and the implementation of the new CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement. Mr. Henry will be involved in virtual engagements including meetings with Government Ministers, hosting high-level incoming visitors, meeting key stakeholders and addressing important business events.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Mrs. Janet Douglas congratulated the new envoy on his 5 October appointment, noting it was a prime opportunity to strengthen the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the region.

She said, “Our High Commission teams in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are delighted that Mr Henry has been appointed. We look forward to working closely through our Department for International Trade, to help UK businesses recognise the trade and investment opportunities that exist in the Caribbean.

By amplifying the array of commercial opportunities in the region to UK firms, Mr. Henry will play a significant role in helping us further grow the current £2.8bn in imports and exports of goods and services with these CARICOM trading nations.”