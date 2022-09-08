UK AND ITALIAN LEADERS PLEDGE TO BUILD RELATIONS WITH ST KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 08, 2022 (SKNIS): Leaders of the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy have expressed congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, on his victory at the polls on August 05, 2022. The British and Italian leaders have pledged to build the relationship between their countries and St. Kitts and Nevis.In a letter from 10 Downing Street dated August 26, 2022, UK Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Boris Johnson, said that “there is much that binds our two countries: our vibrant diaspora communities, the Kittitians and Nevisians who choose to study in the UK; and the British tourists who visit your beautiful islands,” Prime Minister Johnson wrote.He also referenced St. Kitts and Nevis’ stance on key international matters, such as tackling climate change and calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.“The UK appreciates St. Kitts and Nevis for standing united with the international community at the UN in condemning the Russian government’s reprehensible actions in an egregious violation of international law and the UN Charter. At COP26 in Glasgow, we kept 1.5 degrees alive in part thanks to Small Island Developing States such as St Kitts and Nevis and your enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution,” the letter from Prime Minister Johnson stated.The Right Honourable Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister on September 6, 2022, and the Right Honourable Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss assumed the Office of the Prime Minister on the same day.Expressions of continued collaboration in trade, security, criminal justice and more were highlighted.Future cooperation to address climate change was also expressed in a congratulatory note from Italy’s Prime Minister, His Excellency Mario Draghi, to Prime Minister Dr. Drew.“I wish to convey my most heartfelt congratulations, and those of the Italian Government and wish you every success in your government action. Italy maintains excellent relationships with your country and with all of the Caribbean Community. I hope that such relations can develop further through effective collaborations on a bilateral level as well as in regional and multilateral contexts,” the note stated.It also expressed continued commitment to face issues of great importance including environmental protection, global health protection and sustainable recovery. -30-