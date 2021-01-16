U.S. VP-Elect Kamala Harris To Deliver RemarksAt Caribbean Inauguration Celebration In Her Honor

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Jan 16, 2021: U.S. VP-Elect Kamala Harris will deliver a special message to Caribbean Americans and Caribbean people globally tomorrow Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at a star-studded Global Caribbean Inauguration celebration in her honor.

Harris, according to Felicia J. Persaud, the event’s brainchild and the founder of Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network (CAAN), will laud the contributions of Caribbean Americans throughout the US.

She will also express her pride in being “a vice-president-elect with roots in the Caribbean,” Persaud revealed, and add that she and President-Elect Biden looks forward to working with Caribbean Americans, and all Americans, for a brighter future.

The virtual, Caribbean inauguration celebration and will be live streamed by One Caribbean Television from 7 p.m. EST on its Facebook page at facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision Fans will also be able to find the live stream on the social media pages of News Americas Now, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications and CaribID on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The event will feature signature performances from some of the Caribbean’s top entertainers, including Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon; Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame; Grammy-nominated Jamaican maestro, Dr. Monty Alexander; Jamaica’s Fab Five Band; Antigua’s soca star Claudette Peters; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; Jamaican reggae star Papa Michigan; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ Barbados Gospel singer Toni Norville; 9-year-old rising star Tykairi Sargeant, also of Barbados; Guyanese master drummer Menes De Griot and Shanto; St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh as well as Maxie Gouveia; Sundiata King and Rashid Thorne.

The first Black Bond Girl, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents, and Barbados soca star and deejay, Kirk Brown, will add to the evening’s celebration.

SPEAKERS

Feature remarks will come from the ICN CEO and the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles, while congratulations will come from Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Jamaica’s Opposition leader Mark Golding; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

Sponsors of the event include: Invest Caribbean, One Caribbean Television, Hard Beat Communications, CaribPR Wire, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, The Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, News Americas News Network, CCFED and the Bowling Green Association