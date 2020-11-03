Two SKN nationals awarded OAS 2020 Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 02, 2020) — The following is a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is in full congratulatory mode as they celebrate two of the country’s nationals who received academic scholarships in furtherance of their educational pursuits.

Miss Hilary Ferguson, a Master of Education in Instructional Technology and Media PostGraduate major at Columbia University, New York, hopes to design learning experiences for optimal engagement and impact using technological tools in formal and informal educational settings upon her return. This she hopes, will inspire citizens to use this kind of education to contribute uniquely and meaningfully to national development.

Miss Ferguson is grateful for this opportunity to further build on strong pillars of education, democracy, human rights and security held by the Organization of American States (OAS) through this award, and proud to have the backing of Saint Kitts and Nevis in achieving her educational goals.

Miss Kelsia Liburd, an undergrad in Hospitality Management, Marketing and Advertising at Grand Canyon University, Arizona, U.S.A., hopes to couple training with her passion for tourism to serve as a bridge between government and the private sector upon return.

She is determined, despite the setbacks of COVID-19, to help Saint Kitts and Nevis maximize its potential to reap economic prosperity from the growth of a global tourism market.

Miss Liburd praises the OAS for the timeliness of this award, as it brings some relief to her single-parent mother, whose efforts have been exacerbated by the onslaught of the COVID-19.

She still encourages persons desirous of pursuing higher education not to be deterred by the challenges of the COVID pandemic, as achievement of their educational goals would only serve to help build a better nation.

The OAS Academic Scholarship Program (Regular Program), established in 1958, grants scholarships every year for the pursuit of Undergraduate, Master’s and Doctoral Degrees and Graduate Research leading to a university degree.

The OAS Special Caribbean Scholarships Program (SPECAF), established in 1983, grants scholarships for the last two years of undergraduate studies to citizens and residents of the English-speaking Caribbean OAS Member States, and Suriname.

In addition to these programs, the OAS through its Partnerships Program for Education and Training (PAEC), offer other attractive scholarship opportunities for academic studies with the support of its partner institutions in the Americas and around the world.

For further information on scholarship opportunities, visit www.oas.org/en/scholarships/.

END