TWO INMATES AWARDED ONLINE UWI SCHOLARSHIPS

On Monday, the St.Kitts-Nevis Ministry of Education confirmed its financial support to Mr Vincent Fahie and Antawn Thompson, prisoners of Her Majesty’s Prison, to pursue online Bachelors Degrees with the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Fahie will pursue a Degree in Sociology with a Minor in Marketing and Thompson will pursue a Degree in Accounting. Both of these men have already obtained Associates Degrees while in prison and have been teaching other student prisoners for the past 5 years.

“Providing education opportunities in Prison is key to reducing crime,” said Hon. Jonel Powel, Minister of Education.