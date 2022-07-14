TWO FORMER EAST BASSETERRE PARLIAMENTARY REPRESENTATIVES AND PAM MINISTERS ENDORSE AND PLEDGED FULL SUPPORT FOR PLP’S JACQUELINE BRYAN

Former East Basseterre Constituency Parliamentary Representatives and PAM Minister His Excellency Ian Patches Liburd and His Excellency Ambassador Micheal Powell both publicly endorsed and pledged their support for PLP East Basseterre Candidate Ms Jacqueline Bryan. Liburd who served as the East Basseterre MP from 2015 to 2020 and Powell who served from 1980 to 1992 both declared that Bryan possessed all the right characteristics and attributes to make an exceptional representative for the people of East Basseterre at the Parliamentary and or National Level .

The Former Ministers and now Ambassadors pledged and expressed their support and have their full endorsement in front of a massive crowd of East Basseterre constituents and other citizens who showed up for the Official Opening of the East Basseterre Peoples Vision Center which is a modern version of the traditional campaign constituency office. The Vision Center as the name suggests would be a Center which will not only facilitate interaction and dialogue between constituents and the representative Ms Jacqueline Bryan but it will also serve as a technology hub to enable visitors to use the Center to facilitate their own development through the use of modern technology .