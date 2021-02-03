Two COVID-19 deaths as Jamaica surpass 16000 cases

Wednesday, February 03, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island surpassed 16,000 yesterday after 100 new cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The new cases bring the total number of cases recorded to 16,073, of which the ministry said 3,399 are active.

The country also recorded two additional virus related deaths, a 41-year old man from St Elizabeth and a 49-year old woman from Hanover, bringing the island death toll to 355.

Of the 100 newly reported virus cases there were 37 males and 63 females with ages ranging from five months to 94 years.

The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (34), Manchester (28), St Catherine (18), Clarendon (10), Trelawny, St Thomas, St Mary, Portland (two each), St Elizabeth and St James (one each).

The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number to 12,137.