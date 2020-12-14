TWIN DOCTORS DIE FROM COVID-19 IN BELIZE

Twin doctors have died from COVID-19 in Belize, the latest in a grim toll from the disease in the Caricom country in Central America. Dr Kenneth Guerra died on Sunday, 24 hours after his twin, Dr Kevin Guerra lost his battle with the virus.

Reports from Belize Breaking News say staff at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital had tried valiantly to save their colleagues. Belize leads the way in CARICOM in deaths per capita from the coronavirus.

