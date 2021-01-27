Twenty-nine new Covid-19 cases confirmed in SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were detected during contact tracing and testing at flu clinics.

“This brings the total number of local COVID-19 cases to 686, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters,” a release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said.

Nine persons have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 174. Six hundred and fifty-one cases remain active and two persons with COVID-19 have died. Eight hundred and twenty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

“All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of known positive cases should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing. These close or primary contacts must remain in their place of quarantine until receipt of their results,” the release said.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect themselves from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.