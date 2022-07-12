TUNNEL AT CAMPS ROUNDABOUT BEAUTIFIED WITH ARTWORK

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2022 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has always had a culture of reciprocity among its citizens, and, to no surprise, the citizens of the Federation continue to give back with the latest initiative being the beautification of the tunnel at the Camps Roundabout.





Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Darryl Lloyd said, “Today we are pleased to partner with CleanRite, a private company that has shown a vested interest in beautifying one of our tunnels.”



He continued, “A few months ago, Mr. Walker would have approached the Ministry of Public Infrastructure with the proposal of beautifying the tunnel here at the Camps area … and also has an interest in beautifying the tunnel in the Peninsula area.”



“So far, we want to applaud him for the tremendous work he has done … the Ministry is indeed pleased that you as a business partner have shown a vested interest in developing and advancing the beautification of your country,” he said.



Additionally, Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton said, “This kind of artwork has really enhanced this area and provides an opportunity for citizens, residents, and visitors to come and really enjoy, maybe even take a walk to the top and take pictures that would last a lifetime.”



“I trust that many persons who would want to give back to their country will emulate this effort not only in art but in any way possible to enhance the surroundings of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.



He added also that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is a tourism destination and because of such artwork, there are always opportunities for persons visiting the country to be able to take memories back to their homes that will last a lifetime.