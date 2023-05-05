Tropical Shipping Celebrates Steadfast Support of St. Kitts Music Festival 

BASSETERRE (5th May, 2023): Chairman of the St. Kitts Music Festival’s Executive Committee, Allister Williams, thanked Tropical Shipping for its steadfast support and generosity, when the company signed on as a Platinum Sponsor for the highly-anticipated 3-day musical extravaganza.

.

“In 1996 when we started this musical journey, we reached out to Tropical Shipping seeking support and they responded very positively,” Williams said. “And now 24 editions later, and about to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we once again express our profound thanks to Tropical Shipping, for their continued commitment to the success of the St. Kitts Music Festival.”



Williams pointed out that the shipping giant was also the Official Carrier of the St. Kitts Music Festival, instrumental in transporting the sound, lighting and stage equipment.



Assistant Manager of Tropical Shipping in St. Kitts, Abygail Caines, said that the freight shipping company was proud of the long-standing partnership, and being a integral factor of the Festival’s success.



“On behalf of the management and staff of Tropical Shipping I wish to extend heartiest congratulations to the St. Kitts Music Festival on its 25th Anniversary, and we certainly look forward to another 25 years and beyond of partnership.” Caines said.



The 25th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is set for June 22-24, 2023 at the historic Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre. The exciting line-up of artistes including Burna Boy, Dexta Dapps, Air Supply, Patrice Roberts, and The Grandmasters Band.



Log on to the Festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets for US$50 or EC$135, and view further updates and additional details.