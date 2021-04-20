Trinidad detects Brazilian variant of COVID-19
Sandy Deane
April 20, 2021
SOURCE: CMC: Trinidad and Tobago has reported a case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health stated that a sample was taken from a COVID-19 positive patient in the Mayaro County and was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which came back positive for the variant.
It added that contact tracing required to restrict the spread of the virus has already begun.
Meanwhile, the ministry also reported that the country recorded one new COVID-19 death and that there were 24 new cases, bringing the number of active infections to 834.
It did not disclose the gender of the person who died from the virus but said the death tally had now reached 154.
