Trinidad born Swiss Artsite Natalyah delivers catchy Reggae Refix to ‘Wine Out The Fever’

Zürich, Switzerland (Sonique Solutions) – The music keeps on flowing for Trinidad-born Swiss artiste Natalyah. Following the successful late Spring release of the soothing song ‘Save Meh’, Natalyah is once again bending genres and combining Caribbean elements for her latest Reggae-refix to her previously released Chutney-Soca track ‘Wine Out The Fever’.

Wine Out The Fever which was originally recorded by Natalyah in the Chutney-Soca genre was produced by Rishi Mahato of Maha Productions and written by Fazad ‘Uncle Joe’ Shageer.

The earlier version of this song secured the Soca-Pop songstress a semi-final spot at the 2013 edition of the famous Chutney Soca Monarch competition in Trinidad (which is the largest Indo-Caribbean event in the world and one of the main T&T Carnival annual cultural extravaganzas, alongside the International Soca Monarch, the Dimanche Gras and the Panorama Finals).

Although currently based in Europe, the San Fernando, Trinidad-born singer has always stayed close to her roots and spends months at a time each year in her homeland when not touring internationally.

Most notably, Natalyah stayed in T&T for a significant portion of the recent pandemic lockdown where she created music, fostered several local and international collaborations which brought about this unique, classic Reggae-inspired refix which was created by producer Tom Banfield.

She shared, ‘Tom found me on Instagram during the lockdown when I was in Trinidad, and asked me if I wanted to be part of his album project. After that project was completed, he asked me if he could do a remix of one of my songs and suggested a rootsy Reggae version of Wine Out The Fever. And without hesitating I sent him my vocals.’

Regarding this new version and Tom’s radio-friendly refix she further stated, ‘I really like the mix of the Chutney-Soca lyrics and melody combined with the rootsy Reggae. The theme of the lyrics is that I am suffering from “music fever” that can be cured by either wining to Chutney or now Reggae music. I love it!’

London-based producer Tom Banfield, who is actually a Barbadian citizen by marriage embraced the opportunity to create this distinctive musical mashup, saying, ‘The tempo of the original song meant I could either do another Soca version or build a new song structure around the half beat. I felt a Reggae refix would hopefully expose the song to a different set of listeners and help to spread Natalyah’s music to a wider audience in different territories.’

‘Wine Out The Fever’ is distributed through VPAL Music and is available now on all major streaming platforms.

