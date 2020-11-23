TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NATIONAL SPRINTER SHOT AND KILLED

Sprinter Josiah Patrice was murdered at Reform Village, Gasparillo on Thursday afternoon. A motorist found the sprinter kneeling on Connector Road, Reform Village, Gasparillo around 12:15pm.The driver stopped to offer assistance and while speaking to Patrice, the sprinter collapsed.Police officers were called in and they found Patrice’s body on the edge of the roadway.His jewellery was reported missing and police investigation continues. Patrice’s body was shown on a social media video which has provoked outrage online.The man recording the video is heard making insensitive comments about the sprinter’s killing. Patrice recorded his fastest 200M time of 22.23 seconds in February this year at Arima. He had a best of 10.91 seconds in the 100m, which he achieved in February 2017.