TRAVIEN LIDDIE AND BRANDON WELLS SENTENCED TO LIFE

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on November 9, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

Travien Liddie and Brandon Wells

Twenty-one-year-old Travien Liddie of St. Johnson’s Village was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 06, 2020 for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.

Liddie was convicted on October 11, 2019. The incident took place between May 08 and June 14, 2017

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Lee Wells of Buckley’s Estate was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 06, 2020, for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.

Wells was convicted on October 11, 2019. The incident took place between May 08 and June 14, 2017.       

– 30 –

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)