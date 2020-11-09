TRAVIEN LIDDIE AND BRANDON WELLS SENTENCED TO LIFE
Twenty-one-year-old Travien Liddie of St. Johnson’s Village was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 06, 2020 for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.
Liddie was convicted on October 11, 2019. The incident took place between May 08 and June 14, 2017
Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Lee Wells of Buckley’s Estate was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 06, 2020, for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.
Wells was convicted on October 11, 2019. The incident took place between May 08 and June 14, 2017.
