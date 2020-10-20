Travel Requirements for St. Kitts & Nevis Border Reopening October 31st

BASSETERRE(19th Oct. 2020): St. Kitts & Nevis is pleased to once again welcome visitors to its shores beginning October 31, 2020. The Federation will observe a phased reopening with specific entry and travel requirements to be observed by visitors. The travel requirements outlined here are for Phase 1.

In Phase 1 of the reopening, St. Kitts and Nevis will designate visitors into three categories:Travelers from the CARICOM Member States that are part of the “Caribbean bubble”.International travelers coming from a country or territory outside the “Caribbean bubble”.Returning Nationals (Citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis (passport holder), Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders.

I. CARICOM Bubble

Travelers from within the “Caribbean bubble” include those traveling from the following 8 CARICOM member states: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Lucia & St. Vincent and the Grenadines (the list of states is subject to change based on the level of risk determined by the amount of positive cases per 100,000 of the population within a 14-day period). Those coming from within the “Caribbean bubble” must have resided in a “Caribbean bubble” territory for at least 21 days and must meet the following requirements:Complete the entry form on the national website (www.covid19.gov.kn) and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel (List of accredited labs to be provided by the Ministry of Health, at a later date).Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less).The traveler will be allowed to integrate within the Federation. Travelers from the “Caribbean bubble” can stay at COVID-19 pre-approved private homes or COVID-19 certified hotel properties:The Hermitage InnMontpelier Plantation & BeachNevis Golden Rock InnNisbett Plantation Beach ClubMount Nevis HotelParadise Beach HotelPinney’s Beach HotelSugar Bay ClubTimothy Beach ResortII. International Travelers

The second category of travelers refers to those coming from outside of the “Caribbean bubble” including the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa and South America. These travelers must meet the following requirements:Complete the entry form on the national website (www.covid19.gov.kn) and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an accredited laboratory (List of accredited labs to be provided by the Ministry of Health, at a later date).Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less).1-7 days they are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.7 -14 days visitors will undergo a PCR-test (visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 7, they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later).14 days or longer visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into the St. Kitts and Nevis. Approved hotels for international travelers are:Four Seasons NevisKoi Resort, by Curio, HiltonOualie BeachPark Hyatt St. KittsRoyal St. Kitts HotelSt. Kitts Marriott Resort

III. Returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders



The third category of travelers refers to those returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders). These travelers must meet the following requirements:Complete the entry form on the national website (www.covid19.gov.kn) and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel from an accredited laboratory (List of accredited labs to be provided by the Ministry of Health, at a later date).Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less). The Government approved accommodations are:Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI)Oualie BeachPotworksRoyals St. Kitts HotelAny traveler in this category who wishes to stay in one of the six (6) approved hotels for “Vacation in Place”, are required to do the following:1-7 days they are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.7 -14 days visitors will undergo a PCR-test (visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 7, they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (list to be announced later).14 days or longer visitors will need to undergo a PCR-test (visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into the St. Kitts and NevisThe CDC recently assessed the Federation’s Covid-19 risk as very low and designated it as “No Travel Notice” required, having had only 19 cases of the Coronavirus, no community spread and no deaths.



Stakeholders in every sector of the industry have been trained in our health and safety protocols, which include a comprehensive system of inspection and monitoring to encourage everyone to maintain the basic standards. Stakeholders who have participated in the training receive a certificates and business who have been inspected and meet the “Travel Approved” criteria, will receive their “Travel Approved” Seal.



Specifically, the “Travel Approved” program achieves two things:It offers “Travel Approved” training for tourism stakeholders and awards the “Travel Approved” seal to those businesses which meet, both the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Ministry of Health inspections standards.It allows for St. Kitts and Nevis on their respective websites, to promote those business entities that have received the “Travel Approved” seal. Those without the seal are not approved for visitors.Visitors will also be asked to follow basic health and safety protocols of frequent handwashing and or sanitizing, physical distancing and mask wearing. Masks are required whenever the visitor is outside of their hotel room.



Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information. #