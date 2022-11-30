Travel agent Vicky Fielding invites people to visit St Kitts and Nevis for its glorious attractions

Vicky Fielding- Famous Travel agent and tourism expert always mesmerized her audience with her tours to different countries across the globe

November 30, 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: Vicky Fielding- Famous Travel agent and tourism expert always mesmerized her audience with her tours to different countries across the globe. She keeps her fans engaged with her different vlogs, magnificent glimpses and blogs outlining the best parts of the respective destination.

Vicky Fielding through her social media account- Vicky. Holidaysplease highlight her tours to different countries.

Recently, she has been on her tour to St Kitts and Nevis and spent precious and memorable moments in the destination. She landed in the country on November 26, 2022, and from that day, Vicky Fielding has indulged in a number of activities.

Vicky Fielding stated that 24 hours in St Kittts, after a lovely nights sleep and a sumptuous breakfast and watching the sunrise at St. Kitts Marriott Resort and The Royal Beach Casino she immersed ourselves in to local life on the island with a spectacular experience on the Scenic Railway where they travelled through local villages whilst enjoying complimentary cocktails and spectacular views of the island.

She had a quick tour of the Ramada St Kitts Resort then visited her favourite property so far Belle Mont Farm it is the most serene, idyllic hideaway located 1000 feet above sea level on the beautiful Kittitian Hill. They were shown around before enjoying a champagne brunch.

Vicky Fielding also led a quick visit to the UNESCO world heritage site Brimstone Hill before enjoying our gorgeous evening meal at The Spice Mill restaurant.

In her scheduled visits to different locations of St Kitts and Nevis, Vickey Fielding showed one of the highlights was visiting the fabulous sunshine’s beach bar gril. The owner Sunny, came to St Kitts with $100 in his pocket, today, he has an incredible beach bar where the Hollywood Stars come to mingle.

“Amazing Caribbean vibe – excellent local food…a definite must-see whilst in Nevis. Can’t get over how beautiful the sunset was in Nevis tonight. Fills me with so much joy, “said the travel agent.

While commending Nevis for its stunning beauty, Vicky Feidling stated,” So Nevis…it has well and truly captured a piece of my heart!! This has to be the Caribbean’s best kept secret!! I’m utterly blown away by the beauty of this tiny little island, anyone looking for peace & pure relaxation Nevis is the place to go.”

“In the morning, I’m off to the lovely St Kitts & Nevis in the Caribbean, very excited to share this beautiful destination & what it has to offer with you.”

