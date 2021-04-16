TRAVEL ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR TRAVELLERS FROM BRAZIL, THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SOUTH AFRICA



Given the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Government of St. Kitts

and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby advises that the

travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 and extended once thus

far, has been further extended for an additional 30 days, and has been effective

as of April 8, 2021. This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the

United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.

The decision to further extend the travel advisory comes as a result of the

Government’s firm interest in continuing to protect our borders and the health

and wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the three new variants

of the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa and the UK.

The UK variant of the virus had been identified in a number of CARICOM

territories since February. Since then, additional strains of the UK variant have

also been identified in the UK and deemed as “variants under investigation’ (VUI),

given their likelihood of evading some immunity from vaccination or prior

infection. These variants continue to be cause for concern for the Government



of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as this UK mutation of the original virus is

deemed to be far more transmissible and has a higher likelihood of death from

the symptoms of Covid-19.

In light of these developments, and the fact that our Country has not yet met its

vaccination target of 70% coverage of our population, the Federal Government of

St. Kitts and Nevis announces the following:

1) Travel advisories have now been further extended for the United Kingdom

(UK), South Africa and Brazil.

2) Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are

once again advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time.

Moreover, such persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is

controlled by the National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by

the Ministry of National Security, following the process stipulated on the

online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

3) The Federal Government again advises all citizens and legal residents

returning from any of the aforementioned countries will not be denied reentry into the Country but must also process their travel requests through

the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

4) The travel advisories for the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil and South

Africa remain in effect for an additional 30 days, and commenced on

Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to keeping its citizens and

residents safe and well-informed as it continues to manage this ongoing global

public health emergency and minimize its impact on our people.



NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE

April 12th, 2021