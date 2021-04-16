TRAVEL ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR TRAVELLERS FROM BRAZIL, THE UNITED KINGDOM AND SOUTH AFRICA
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
Given the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Government of St. Kitts
and Nevis – through the National Covid-19 Task Force – hereby advises that the
travel advisory originally issued on February 7, 2021 and extended once thus
far, has been further extended for an additional 30 days, and has been effective
as of April 8, 2021. This advisory is intended for travellers from Brazil, the
United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa.
The decision to further extend the travel advisory comes as a result of the
Government’s firm interest in continuing to protect our borders and the health
and wellness of our citizens and residents in response to the three new variants
of the Covid-19 virus that have originated in Brazil, South Africa and the UK.
The UK variant of the virus had been identified in a number of CARICOM
territories since February. Since then, additional strains of the UK variant have
also been identified in the UK and deemed as “variants under investigation’ (VUI),
given their likelihood of evading some immunity from vaccination or prior
infection. These variants continue to be cause for concern for the Government
of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as this UK mutation of the original virus is
deemed to be far more transmissible and has a higher likelihood of death from
the symptoms of Covid-19.
In light of these developments, and the fact that our Country has not yet met its
vaccination target of 70% coverage of our population, the Federal Government of
St. Kitts and Nevis announces the following:
1) Travel advisories have now been further extended for the United Kingdom
(UK), South Africa and Brazil.
2) Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are
once again advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time.
Moreover, such persons are reminded that travel into the Federation is
controlled by the National Covid-19 Task Force and must be approved by
the Ministry of National Security, following the process stipulated on the
online platform www.knatravelform.kn.
3) The Federal Government again advises all citizens and legal residents
returning from any of the aforementioned countries will not be denied reentry into the Country but must also process their travel requests through
the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.
4) The travel advisories for the United Kingdom (UK), Brazil and South
Africa remain in effect for an additional 30 days, and commenced on
Thursday, April 8, 2021.
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to keeping its citizens and
residents safe and well-informed as it continues to manage this ongoing global
public health emergency and minimize its impact on our people.
NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE
April 12th, 2021
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.