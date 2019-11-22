Travel Advisors and Caribbean Destinations Unite to Celebrate Wellness

(July 21, 2020 – Atlanta, GA)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt tourism activity, it has fueled a greater demand for experiences that focus on personal health and well-being. Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will embark on a season of mindfulness, health and purpose in the quest to rebuild their Caribbean travel business. Throughout the month of August the travel group will launch an online interactive program of activities to celebrate National Wellness Month.

Membership in this private Facebook Group continues to grow, as travel advisors demand more educational forums, relevant content and breaking news on a variety of issues that address COVID-19 response and recovery.

TASC will launch its Wellness Campaign on August 3rd, with the following objectives:

– Address health and safety concerns as it relates to wellness tourism in a COVID-19 era;

– Discover unique experiences and destinations to relax, reboot and reestablish a sense of inner balance;

– Gain insights about selling wellness travel as a holistic experience.

“Not only has the coronavirus pandemic affected every aspect of our lives, but the awareness of personal health and wellbeing are at the forefront of our clients’ minds. Our Wellness Campaign is designed to educate travel advisors who sell wellness vacations and are in search of the top destinations, resorts and experiences,” said Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, TASC Founder.

Wellness Activities throughout the month of August include:

03 Caribbean Day Dreaming:

Daily Themes & Social Media Shareables to Fuel Clients’ Minds;

15 National Relaxation Day:

An Actual Holiday to Unwind and Take the Day Off;

19 Photography:

A Tool to Create New Perspectives & Connections with Clients;

25 TASC LIVE Webinar:

Wellness Tourism: Health is the New Wealth” featuring a panel of Caribbean wellness experts;

30 Small Industry Recognition Day:

1-minute video messages of appreciation to valued travel advisors from suppliers.

A diverse group of travel leaders and wellness influencers will share insights on how visitor expectations have changed when booking a wellness vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel advisors will get the tools, practical ideas, tips, and advice on how to sell wellness packages.

TASC will also aim to get its members to become more physically active, as the group joins the destinations that they sell, in celebrating “Caribbean Wellness Day” on September 14, 2020. The Caribbean Connection Walk for Wellness, virtual activity that will bring the Caribbean community together to raise awareness about the new experiential landscape that has emerged with a significant shift in health and wellness behaviors and changes in clients’ expectations in response to the global pandemic.

For more information visit www.tastc.org.