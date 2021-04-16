Townhall meeting on the status of Saba’s Volcano – Thursday, April 15th

April 12, 2021

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba would like to invite the community to a town hall meeting.on Thursday, April 15th, 2021, at the Eugenius Johnson Center from 6:30 pm — 8:00 pm

For some time now, some Saba residents have had questions regarding the status of Saba’s Volcano. With the volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent, we are sure you have questions about Saba and neighboring islands’ volcanic activity.

Presently we have experts from the KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) on the island, strengthening the current volcano monitoring system, which makes this an excellent time to allow the community to have the experts answer their questions.

During this town hall meeting, volcanologist Elske de Zeeuw ­van Dalfsen will give a presentation on the current situation on the island and answer any questions you may have.

