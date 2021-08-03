TOURISM MINISTER GRANT SAYS SEABOURN ODYSSEY’S RECENT VISIT WAS A SUCCESS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 29, 2021 (SKNIS): Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said that the visit of the Seabourn Odyssey cruise liner on Thursday 22nd of July, 2021, was a success.



“I am happy to welcome the first cruise vessel after some 18 months of hiatus and we welcome the Seabourn Odyssey to the Carambola area of the South-East Fria’s Bay,” said Minister Grant during an interview.



He stated as well that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in its attempts to recapture the successes of the tourism industry which occurred prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is starting “very small and very limited.”



The Seabourn Odyssey came with 103 passengers and 333 crew members with the crew being almost three times the number of passengers.



“This is what we expect in the first phase in the rollout of the engagement in the cruise industry,” Minister Grant said.



“They went to specific areas that are being designated by the task force as ready to welcome visitors so they would have taken tours on the scenic railway, they would have taken tours at Caribelle Batik, and they would have taken tours at the Brimstone Hill. They enjoyed a really fun-filled beach occasion at the Carambola specifically designated for that,” he said.



Minister Grant also stated the reason for the passengers utilizing the Carambola Beach Club.



“The Federation is the only island giving the passengers on that particular cruise a beach day and so we seized the opportunity to be able to engage them having a beach day and of course being able to do several tours,” he said.



“We are ready and able and willing again to welcome the Seabourn Odyssey on Friday and we are hopeful that everything again will go smoothly,” Minister Grant added.