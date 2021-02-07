Tom Brady, Buccaneers Make History With Super Bowl LV Victory

By Jason HallFeb 7, 2021

Tom Brady is now a Super Bowl champion for the seventh time in his legendary NFL career.

The 43-year-old quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday (February 7) at Raymond James Stadium.https://7bf8a6be2b2b1910f02991c7fb43b66c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

Brady finished Sunday’s game with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing.

The victory was Brady’s first as a member of the Buccaneers after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL’s biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also joined the Buccaneers after previously spending his entire career in New England and coming out retirement this past offseason, caught two of Brady’s three touchdown passes during the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory.

Brady and Gronkowski, who had previously appeared in six Super Bowls together prior to Sunday’s game, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, which was their 13th postseason touchdown, the most by a duo in NFL history.

Brady later connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Bucs’ lead to 14-3 and set the new record at 14 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay’s defense pressured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throughout Sunday’s victory, holding the former NFL and Super Bowl MVP to 270 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions on 26 of 49 passing.

Sunday’s win was Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.