VACCINATION IS NECESSARY TO OPEN A DOORWAY OF OPPORTUNITIES IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, SAYS TOP TOURISM OFFICIAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2021 (SKNIS): Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown, said that being vaccinated is necessary in order to open a doorway of opportunities within the tourism sector in St. Kitts & Nevis.



Ms. Brown, during her concluding remarks on the April 06 edition of Leadership Matters, noted that it is realistic for all to understand that stay over tourism and film are opportunities for the destination to be showcased.



“There is a range of opportunities, however, no matter what the opportunity is, we need to have the vaccination. That is the only way we are going to allow persons to come into the Federation and to remain safe,” said Ms. Brown. “We have to stop and think about the health of our nation. We also have to think about how we are going to rebuild tourism and rebuilding tourism has always started with the vaccination process because we have seen how difficult it has been over the last year.”



CEO Brown hailed the success of the vaccination programme since its rollout in February 2021, noting that St. Kitts and Nevis is progressing well.



“It is interesting that there are many Caribbean nations who would love to have the vaccination quotas that we have, and we may be refusing to take the vaccine whereas they are struggling, and they need vaccines. So, we are very blessed in St. Kitts and Nevis because for the past year we have had no deaths, no community spread,” she said.



She added that to get to the point of reopening, to earn a living, or to restart earning, vaccination is important.



“The vaccination process is going to help us as a nation to be healthy. It helps us to have a resistant population; it helps us to not have to worry about persons having to go to the hospital; it doesn’t place any stress on our health system and it allows us not having to deal with those issues to have a healthy society,” said Ms. Brown.



She encouraged persons who are having doubts to come forward and be educated on the importance of being vaccinated. She also encouraged them to think about their children and of tomorrow as the COVID-19 virus will be around for a very long time.