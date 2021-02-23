Tiger Woods Pulled From Wreckage of Serious Car Crash in L.A.
.Rachel Olding Feb. 23, 2021
Golf star Tiger Woods was pulled from the twisted wreckage of a car crash early Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Woods’ car was traveling through the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods, near Long Beach, at about 7:12 a.m. when his car crashed and rolled over. He was the sole occupant, the sheriff’s department said.about:blank
The car sustained such major damage that crews needed to use “jaws of life” machinery to pry open the wreck and pull him out. Woods’ condition is not yet known.
