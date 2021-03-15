THURSDAY’S VACCINATION TOWN HALL IN ST. PAUL’S WAS IMPRESSIVE, SAYS DR. WILKINSON

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 12, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As part of the Government’s initiative to improve public knowledge and information on the importance of vaccination, the Ministry of Health held another successful COVID-19 Information Session and Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, March 12.

Closeto 100 persons from all cross sections of society turned up to the St. Paul’s Community Center to be part of the informative session. Majority of those persons in attendance were residents of St. Paul’s.

MedicalChief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, was the lead presenter at Thursday’s Vaccination Clinic and Information Session. He was supported by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton Harris, who presided over the event.

Speakingon the success of the event, Dr. Wilkinson said, “I have been to a number of these sessions before in regards to COVID-19 education and I was very happy when I entered the hall and I saw that almost every single chair was taken which shows that persons are interested in finding out information about the vaccines. I found that the audience there was very receptive and they asked a number of important questions, and I was also happy to see that at the end of the session a number of them came forward and took the vaccine and there were some who said they would ponder on the information that was given to them and would be taking the vaccine later on.”

Theprogramme also featured remarks by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who hailed the efforts of nurses and doctors who have been at the forefront of the efforts to protect the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the context of COVID-19.

PrimeMinister Harris also commended the residents of Constituency Six for the large turnout at the session and for their encouraging turnout for vaccinations so far.

OnThursday (March 12) alone, some 41 persons visited the health center in St. Paul’s and a further 20 turned up at the health center in Saddlers to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aftera lively question and answer session, the vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Shaheed Williams of St. Paul’s. About a dozen persons in attendance volunteered to take the vaccine.

PrimeMinister Harris used the opportunity to urge persons there to encourage their family members, co-workers and neighbours to be vaccinated as a matter of urgency if St. Kitts and Nevis is to return soon to a state of near normalcy.

Also, in attendance at Thursday’s COVID-19 Information Session and Vaccination Clinic were representatives from the Health Promotion Unit as well as the District Medical Officer for the St. Paul’s and surrounding communities, Dr. Bernicia Nisbett.