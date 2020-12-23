Three Caribbean Men Set to Revolutionize The ECCU Islands Through a Digital Platform (SKN)

December 23, 2020049

Charlestown, Nevis, December 23, 2020- Three Caribbean men have created an application called EZirates to revolutionize the way banks interact with customers in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) islands. EZirates, a new financial technology platform, is a free online application that will make getting a loan hassle-free. The platform launches on March 1, 2021.

“In 2013, I realized our region was miles behind where certain bank processes are concerned. Then in 2015, while working on the Island of Nevis, college alumni voiced her frustration about traveling from St. Kitts to Nevis only to have her loan officer miss the appointment. Sharing her frustration, I realized something needed to be done to ensure the credit application process is easier. This is how EZirates emerged. My team and I spent over two years doing market research, and we have listened to individuals throughout the region to create a product that will enhance how we do business with lending institutions,” said Fletcher St. Jean, Founder, and CEO, EZirates.

Using advanced technology, EZirates Inc. has created a platform that will eliminate the stress and time required for securing a loan from a lending institution. No longer do consumers need to physically visit each bank to speak with a loan officer, nor do they need to visit each lending institution’s websites. The EZirates platform allows the consumer to compare all the lending institutions’ interest rates on any ECCU Island via one digital umbrella and submit one application via the EZirates website. That application form is then instantly sent to all lending institutions on the EZirates network for review.

“Our goal is to enhance the Caribbeans’ digital footprint in a manner that is on par with the rest of the world. We are placing consumers firmly in control by allowing them to source the absolute best interest rate for any loan, whether it’s an auto loan, mortgage, commercial loan, or student loan. With our platform, consumers can compare interest rates from every single lending institution on their Island, on our platform, from the comfort of their home while using a computer or a smartphone. We strongly believe that this free application is what the region needs, and as Caribbean nationals, we are pleased to be the ones to introduce it,” said Fletcher St. Jean, Founder, and CEO, EZirates.

EZirates is built on a secure network, and the team places great emphasis on confidentiality and integrity. They look forward to serving all ECCU islands in 2021.