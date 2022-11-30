This Year’s Top Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Nevis 

By Caribbean Journal Staff

This year’s hottest new Christmas movie was filmed and set on the island of Nevis.

It’s called Christmas in Paradise, and the film stars Elizabeth Hurley and Kelsey Grammer, the latest movie to film in Nevis thanks to a deal with Philippe Martinez’s MSR Media.

It’s another boost for Nevis, which has turned into a new Caribbean film production hub since the pandemic.

The film follows Hurley’s Joanna as she follows her sisters to meet with her father, Grammer, in Nevis.

Hurley and her sisters discover that their father, who had recently broken up with his fiancee, is having the time of his life in Nevis, playing music with his friend Jimmy (Billy Ray Cyrus), living at a resort and doing yoga on the beach.

The sisters quickly fall in love with the island themselves.

And yes, the movie has a major scene at Nevis’ famous Susnhine’s Beach Bar and Grill, including the “dangerous yet addictive” Killer Bee.

“It’s remarkable to see the island of Nevis in all its beauty, once again being captured on the big screen. Travel has been unpredictable for many people over the past few years and this movie gives people a real taste of island life in Nevis, hopefully enticing them to book their tickets to experience it in person”, said Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. “As well as being a wonderful place to holiday, Nevis is fast becoming the perfect film location for production houses, for its easy access, wonderful views and outstanding hospitality. We hope you enjoy the movie as much as we did”.

The movie is already available on Prime Video. You can find more here.