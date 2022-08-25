This New Cliffside Hotel In The Caribbean Has Just 7 Suites, An Infinity Pool, And A Private Beach Bar

TRAVEL + LEISURE EDITORS | PUBLISHED :

Life doesn’t get much better than waking up in a luxury suite to sweeping Caribbean Sea views and the gentle sound of swishing palm leaves. And that’s exactly what awaits guests of the new Sunset Reef St. Kitts, a secluded boutique villa-turned-cliffside hotel nestled at the lush base of a volcano on Palmetto Point on St. Kitts in the Caribbean. By Travel and Leisure

Here’s a look inside the new cliffside hotel in the Caribbean

Seven luxurious suites, ranging in size from one to four bedrooms, offer direct sunset views at the cliffside property that just opened at the beginning of August. The spacious interiors feature kitchenettes, living and dining room areas, king-size beds, furnished patios, and bathrooms with mother-of-pearl-inlaid showers.

Image Credit: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

“We recognise attention is being drawn away from supersized resorts and towards boutique stays with a focus on curated guest experiences,” said David Fletcher, who owns the property with his wife, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. Knowing there is never a line or a crowd and that every detail is taken care of is the type of holiday destination we were looking for but couldn’t find, so we created it.”

Image Credit: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

The couple explained that while making guests feel pampered with excellent service and memorable experiences was a priority, their goal was to accomplish it with a minimal environmental impact. That’s why they focused on installing cutting-edge technology such as hydrogen generators, solar panels, and wind turbines that make Sunset Reef St. Kitts a pioneer of sustainable luxury on the island.

Providing triple-filtered reverse osmosis water machines in each suite, for example, reduces the use of single-use plastic bottles. The property’s geothermal system creates and stores energy — and later uses it to heat the infinity swimming pool and water to service the showers and laundry room. The Fletchers’ continual investment in clean energy will also make the property self-sustainable and prepared in case of a natural disaster such as a hurricane that can cut power and water supplies.

Image Credit: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Guests can also enjoy a delicious sustainable meal prepared with local seafood and produce at the hotel’s restaurant overlooking the sea. A snaking path through perfectly manicured gardens leads to a beautiful beach and a private beach bar.

Image Credit: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

A gym with Peloton bikes, a yoga deck, a cold-plunge pool, and in-room spa services round out on-site wellness offerings. A concierge can assist guests with planning and booking custom tours and activities on the island, known for its volcano beaches, vibrant marine life (snorkelling here is a must), and lush mountainscapes.

Nightly rates at Sunset Reef St. Kitts start at USD 459 (INR 36,655), and you can book your stay here.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority)