After more than four years of neglect, the Pierre Administration, in under 18 in months in Office has advanced plans to undertake needed rehabilitation works on the Vieux-Fort Police Divisional Headquarters. On November 25, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Insurance Property Development & Management Company LTD [NIPRO] to initiate a XCD 3.5 million repair job on this essential facility.

NIPRO officials estimate the duration of the rehabilitation works should be completed in under 12 months. To date, Prime Minister Pierre, who also carries the Ministry of National Security portfolio, has facilitated more than XCD 35 million.

Watch here