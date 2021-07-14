The WHO and IMF addressed OECS Fifth Assembly

OECS Media release

Monday, July 12, 2021 — The OECS Assembly convened for its fifth Sitting on June 16, 2021. The OECS Assembly is a deliberative forum that brings together members of the parliaments and legislatures of its Member States, both government and opposition, to discuss issues topical to the OECS region.

The virtual Sitting saw participation from nine of the eleven OECS Member States.



The Sitting included addresses by two distinguished guest speakers: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Dr. Nigel Chalk, Acting Director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A video contribution by Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. The Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, which focused on advancing regional integration, was also on the agenda for the Assembly.



As the Sitting coincided with the 40th anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, the members of the Assembly reflected on the achievements of the OECS thus far, the benefits of regional cooperation and the regional integration initiatives still to be realised.