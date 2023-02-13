The St Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association Business Corporate league started on Saturday 11th February at the Marriott Dome, with a Volleyball Festival. Four teams competed, the Curry Q, Suicide Squad, Nagico Insurance, and National Caribbean Insurance Protectors.

The best of 3 sets saw up first Suicide Squad come up against Curry Q with Suicide taking the first set 25 -14 and closing out the game in the second set 25 – 6.

Up next was the battle of the insurance companies. Nagico won the first set 25-19, The second set was close with NCI Protectors putting up a fight. However, Nagico held on winning the set and game 27-25.

Suicide Squad then played Nagico Insurance and this one was a fight to the end going 3 sets with Nagico taking first set 25-19, second set went to Suicide Squad 25-17 and final set and game went to Nagico 15-7.

Curry Q vs NCI Protectors was and exciting game with NCI Protectors emerging winners in 2 sets 25-22 and 31-29.

The final two game due to time constraints only played 1 set. The games were NCI Protectors vs Suicide Squad with NCI Protectors wining 25-19. Curry Q vs Nagico with Nagico winning 25-19.

The official tournament starts on Thursday 16th February. Games will be played on Thursdays and Saturdays each week at the Marriott Dome Frigate Bay.