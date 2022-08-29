THE RULE OF LAW IS FUNDAMENTAL TO THE SURVIVAL OF ANY DEMOCRACY,” PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW TELLS SKNDF SOLDIERS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 28, 2022 (SKNIS) – During a meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2022, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew stressed to the soldiers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) the importance of their role in maintaining law and order, peace and security in the twin island Federation.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew met with the SKNDF officers during a meeting at the Camp Springfield headquarters.

There, the honourable Prime Minister said, “The rule of law is fundamental to the survival of any democracy. Without the rule of law nothing that we enjoy today would we enjoy relative peace and tranquillity, the opportunity to grow up in a country where you can have families and where you can pursue your own happiness and dreams. And therefore, understanding that, and our people understanding that, we should never take for granted the role that you play in making sure that we have law and order.”

Similarly to what he did when he met officers of the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Prime Minister Dr. Drew entertained and responded to a number of concerns raised by the Defence Force officers pertaining to working conditions, promotions and the overall direction of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

The honourable Prime Minister extended his personal thanks to the men and women of the SKNDF for their service to the Federation and pledged the support of his administration in ensuring that law enforcement is equipped with the necessary resources to keep the people of St. Kitts and Nevis safe.

Dr. Drew told the officers, “I want to say to all of you that it is why national security is part of my ministerial portfolio and it is also why I have made the Defence Force one of the earlier visits among the visits I will make. It is to indicate to you and to indicate to St. Kitts and Nevis that we take law and order very seriously, and the men and women who are involved you too must be taken very seriously. So, on behalf of our country and on behalf of the Federation and on behalf of your Government I want to say thank you very much for making sure that we have a country that we call a democracy and that we could all live in relative peace and tranquillity.”

After listening to some of the concerns expressed by the SKNDF officers, Prime Minister Dr. Drew pledged to address as many of the issues as reasonably possible in the shortest possible time.