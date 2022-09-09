THE PM DREW LED SKNLP CABINET’S SHORT, OR CONVENIENT, MEMORY

New Prime Minister Hon. DR. Drew must have a short, or a convenient, memory. Why is he bringing back up this tired st. Kitts Nevis Labour Party point that the Covid-19 Protocols were made by the former administration for political reasons? The Labour Party took that point to the High Court and asked the Court to rule on it. AND THEY LOST! Has Hon Dr. Drew forgotten already that decision which is not even two years old yet?This is not a good sign for this inexperienced incoming Prime Minister and Cabinet who will be required to remember a lot of things if he or they are to manage to run this country properly.On 22nd May, 2020, just 14 days before the June 5th, 2020 general elections, Marcella Liburd, Konris Maynard and the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzel Douglas, as Leader, Deputy Leader and Member of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, and personally filed a constitutional motion in the High Court seeking declarations and damages against the Attorney General of St. Kitts and Nevis and ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation Ltd.The declarations Labour were seeking included 1. That the Parliamentary Resolution for a State of Emergency on account the Covid-19 pandemic was null and void and of no effect.2. That the Covid-19 Regulations of 8th May, 2020, were disproportionately restrictive and discriminatory against the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party and, therefore, unconstitutional. All parties were represented by Counsel of their choice who were given a full and fair hearing by the Court which after reserving its decision to consider the arguments made held that the Claimants representing the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party FAILED TO ESTABLISH A FACTUAL BASIS to ground allegations of inequality of treatment or other alleged breaches of the constitution. Paragraph 65 of the Judgment pronounced that those declarations WERE REFUSED.It followed that the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party failed to sustain their claim that they were denied their rights of freedom of expression, freedom of association and assembly or freedom of movement guaranteed under the constitution. Could someone please explain to the PM Hon. Dr. Drew administration that this Judgment of the High Court which the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party went to Court to get is binding on him as PM ? And that it is a contempt of Court for him to keep saying that the Covid-19 Protocols were made by the former administration for political reasons?