THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY (PLP) DELIGHTED TO SALUTE ALL NURSES ON THE OCCASION OF INTERNATIONAL NURSES’ DAY 2023

THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT BY THE LEADERSHIP OF THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY (PLP) ON THE OCCASION OF INTERNATIONAL NURSES’ DAY 2023

“The leadership of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) is delighted to salute all nurses in St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of International Nurses’ Day 2023. The party acknowledges that the nursing fraternity of our Country is responsible, in large measure, for the significant strides we have made as a Nation in terms of public health, wellness, and institution-based nursing care over the years. The PLP also recognises that these health and wellness gains could not have materialized if it was not for the tenacity, dedication, professionalism and calling of our retired nurses who laboured tirelessly in our communities – through thick and thin – from our colonial era straight through to present day. In short, our nurses are responsible, to a great extent, for the relatively high standard of health and wellness our citizens and residents currently enjoy.” These were the sentiments of Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris, Political Leader of the PLP and parliamentary representative for St. Christopher 7. Dr. Harris noted that while the global community has traditionally celebrated nurses on May 12th of each year – that is, the birth date of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing – members of the nursing profession should be honoured and thanked every day for their continuous service to country and to mankind. He said: “The health sector in any country has been built upon the backs of dedicated, professional, selfless nurses who continue to render care to that country’s citizens and residents. These nurses are the backbone of the health infrastructure and their value can never be understated, nor their role diminished by medical equipment, medicine, technology or management. Without nurses, the entire health system falls apart.” The Leader of the PLP had a special exhortation for all of our nurses for this 2023 observance of International Nurses’ Day. “The PLP, and the Nation as a whole, recognise that your service to Country and your effectiveness as healthcare providers are being adversely affected by the governmental lapses, and leadership inefficiencies, incompetence and negligence that continue unabated every day, much to the detriment of our citizens and residents who must seek care from our primary and institution-based health service facilities. As such, the PLP calls on the Labour Administration to step up to the plate, get its house in order, make health care its top priority, and provide our nursing and other medical personnel with the tools, key specialists and productive work environment that they desperately need to do their jobs well,” Dr Harris concluded. International Nurses’ Day 2023 is being celebrated under the very appropriate theme: “Our Nurses, Our Future”.