THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY ISSUES STATEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF AKILAH BYRON NISBETT- THANKS FORMER DEPUTY LEADER FOR SERVICE TO PARTY AND COUNTRY

THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY’S STATEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF AKILAH BYRON NISBETT

For Immediate Release: Saturday 25th March 2023

We acknowledge that our Deputy National Party Leader Akilah Byron Nisbett has resigned. Therefore, on behalf of our National Party Leader, Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris, our National Executive, our general membership and the good people of West Basseterre, We thank her for her service to our Party and country. The People’s Labour Party (PLP) remains anchored to its mission of improving the quality of life for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. In this regard, we continue to enjoy the support of the good people of St. Christopher #3 West Basseterre, to build the constituency and its communities even stronger and better. The PLP remains the fastest growing political party in St. Kitts and Nevis and will continue to focus on the priorities that support this path of growth and development. We hold the distinction of twice leading Team Unity to victory and are reminded that we garnered the second largest number of votes in the Federal General Elections on the 5th of August, 2023. The core principles of our great party remain intact and we have never and we shall never waiver from them. We will therefore continue our work towards ensuring that we focus on initiatives which can consolidate the socio-economic gains of the last seven (7) years, that will be expanded under a future PLP administration. We continue to be grateful for the strong expressions of support from the Party’s stalwarts and supporters not only in Constituency #3 West Basseterre, but across the country at large and the diaspora. You can also follow us on our official Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/plp and www.facebook.com/plpyouthskn and to our website at www.plpskn.com