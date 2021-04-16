THE PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY-FASTEST GROWING PARTY IN THE CARIBBEAN – GIVES STRONG HIGH LEVEL SUPPORT AT PAM’s CONVENTION



On Sunday, April I1,2021, the Leader of Team Unity, the Political Leader of the Peoples Labour

Party (PLP) and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, Dr. Hon.

Timothy S. Harris, attended the Peoples Action Movement (PAM) 55th National Convention held

at Sandy Point.

The PLP is a member of the very successful, two term TEAM LTNITY tripartite coalition

government. The Team Unity Movement was birthed on Thursday, September 26,2013, and has

been skillfully led by PLP’s National Political Leader as its Leader and as Prime Minister from

Wednesday, February 18, 2015. On Friday, June 5, 2020, the Team Unity Government was

resoundingly re-elected by winning 9 of the 11 seats with large majority margins across the board.

Our Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the rank and file of PAM and all those present. The

Chairman of PAM, the Hon. Jonel Powell in commending the Prime Minister, noted that had it not

been for the wise leadership of the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, the cabinet would not have been able

to face the many challenges that our nation had to navigate and did overcome. He said, “When I

look at our Prime Minister with his 25 plus years of experience in government. The way he has led

this coalition government over the past six (6) years, I tip my hat to you sir. I am confident that

Timothy Harris is the right man to lead our country in these present times.”

Our Prime Minister gave an awe inspiring, energy filled address to the convention pledging his

personal commitment and by extension the PLP’s, to give continued support to the philosophy and

the movement of Team Unity, which he so proudly and ably has led to victory in 20l5 and again

In 2021. He applauded his friend, the newly re-elected Political Leader of PAM and Deputy Prime

Minister, Hon. Shawn Richards for hosting the Convention in Sandy Point. He lauded the fact that

even with the varying political difference, under his leadership, Team Unity was able to do more

than any government before them. He further reminded all, that the Team Unity Movement always

“Put People FIRST”.

He reiterated the fact that Team Unity delivered on its promises in its first term and will continue

to do the same in their present second term. He mentioned the many developments and

achievements in housing, public infrastructure, education and fiscal management. He proclaimed

that the respect for democracy, good governance and the rule of law are and will continue to be

the hallmark of his Team Unity’s administration. He again reminded the convention of how far

we have come from the days from 2010 to 2015 when a motion of no confidence was held in

abeyance for over (26) months. He reminded everyone that St. Kitts and Nevis has one of the

highest per capita income in the Western Hemisphere and the highest in the Organisation of

Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). That the IMF loan is no more, and that St. Kitts and Nevis now

has one of the lowest Debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the World. Under Team Unity,

violent crimes and homicides in particular have reached record lows.

He also took the opportunity to encourage all at the Convention and all who were listening, not to

take COVID-l9 for granted. That everyone should get vaccinated by taking their “Jab” now,

especially since the vaccine is available and is free for all with no discrimination on account of age

or socio-economic status, unlike in other developed countries of the world. This can be done at

any health centre in St. Kitts and in Nevis.

The Prime Minister, Leader of Team Unity and Political Leader of the PLP, Dr Hon. Timothy S.

Harris, concluded by giving thanks to Almighty God for giving him the wisdom and the continued

opportunity to lead Team Unity at such a time like this, for the benefit of all the good people of

St. Kitts and Nevis.