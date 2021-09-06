THE PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL DAY OF CHARITY



Sunday 5th September 2021

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) celebrates International Day of Charity, being recognised today Sunday 5th September 2021. Through this observance, the United Nations’ objective is to sensitize and mobilize people, NGOs, and stakeholders the world over to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities. It also aims to raise awareness and provide a common platform for such related activities at the national, regional and international levels. This day accords with our party’s motto and philosophy of, “Putting People First”.

We have championed the cause of those who are most vulnerable of our society, especially in these uncertain times of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Our Political Leader and Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris continues to be a caring empathetic leader; A Big Brother to the young; A Loving Son to the elderly; and An Insightful Friend to those in need. Under his leadership, his TEAM UNITY administration will continue their social safety net for our nation’s people by investing EC $50 million dollars in social programmes across the various ministries and departments.

Also our PLP’s parliamentary representatives and constituency branches continue to offer support to our nationals, citizens and residents via their various activities such as their “Back To School” packages and packages for the Elderly. Also in recognition of International Day of Charity, the PLP Youth are giving “Back To School” packages to the children at the St. Christopher Children’s Home as a show of love, care and charity, which are the guiding principles of our beloved party.

Our Political Leader and Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy S. Harris, has asked that our Nation, our Region and those world over, to continue to show love, care and empathy to those most vulnerable in these perilous times. He said that, “We

must be our brothers and sisters keeper.”.

Happy International Day of Charity!!!