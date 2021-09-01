THE PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR PEOPLE OF AFRICAN DESCENT



The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) celebrates International Day for People of African

Descent, being recognised for the first time today Tuesday 31st August 2021.

Through this observance the United Nations (UN) aims to promote the

extraordinary contributions of the African diaspora to the human race, and

promotes the elimination of all forms of discrimination against peoples of African

descent.

The PLP upholds that All human beings are born free and equal with dignity and

alienable rights, having the potential to contribute constructively to the development

and well-being of humanity. And that any doctrine of racial superiority is

scientifically false, morally condemnable, socially unjust, dangerous and must be

rejected. We will continue to fight together in unity, “until the philosophy that holds

one race inferior and another superior, is finally and permanently discredited and

abandon”. The PLP and the UN strongly condemn the continued violent practices

of excessive force used by law enforcement agencies against our people and

condemn structural racism in any form. We also acknowledge the Transatlantic

Slave Trade and subsequent colonialism as some of the darkest chapters in human

history. Therefore, we continue to champion for restorative justice for our ancestors

and their descendants, to ensure their equitable right for economic, political and

social advancement to the benefit of the human race.

Prime Minister and Political Leader of the PLP, Dr. Hon. Timothy S. Harris, asks

that our Nation, our Region and those of us in the Diaspora, continue to be proud

of our heritage and legacy. We must pass on this rich, strong legacy to our future

generations so that we never forget, ensuring that the past will never happen again in

any form.

Happy International Day of recognition to all our people of African Descent world

over.