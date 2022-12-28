The People’s Government Will Remain Committed to Good Governance, Transparency and Accountability – A.G. Garth Wilkin

December 21, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 21, 2022 (SKNIS): Accountability and transparency will continue to be a hallmark of the Government. During his Budget presentation in the National Assembly on December 19, 2022, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, reiterated that the Government will manage the resources of the state in a prudent and responsible manner.

“This responsible government will not tolerate foolishness with the people’s money. That is why the injection of the Rule of Law back into this nation is the vision and philosophy of this people’s government. We needed change. We are at a proverbial fork in the road in our history and to lead that charge, lead that change, lead us down the right path, is the Member for St. Christopher 8. That is why he appointed me to be the anti-corruption Minister…I am fit, ready and able to bring the Rule of Law back to this country I love so much. Let it be known, from Carty alley to Carty’s pasture that this the people’s government will not tolerate and will never tolerate the abuse of the Treasury by anyone,” said Attorney General Wilkin.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is poised for major investment and development in 2023. The Government will continue to diversify the domestic economy, and prudent and responsible management will be key to ensuring long-term sustainability.

“No Minister in this Government will ask an investor for a bribe to support their investment in this country. A new day and a better way is upon us. The people have asked for openness, fairness, accountability, and good governance with us on this side. That time is now…The corruption will be exposed, and what is done in the dark always comes to light. History has proven that you do not defeat evil with darkness, you defeat evil with light. The light of the people’s government will work to the benefit of our nation. And we will not be distracted by the cabal that decided that Government is a pathway to enrich themselves, their friends and their cronies and to use Kung-Fu accounting to act like they’re bright. Our vision, our philosophy and our mission is to restore the Rule of Law to this great Federation,” the Attorney General said.

Having good laws, institutions and processes in place to ensure accountability, stability, equality and access to justice for all is the key function of government.