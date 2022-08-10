“The people have spoken,” says Antigua and Barbuda PM Browne; congratulates New St.Kitts PM Dr Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, AUGUST 9, 2022 – Saying that the people of St Kitts and Nevis have spoken, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon Gaston Browne has congratulated new Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Hon Dr Terrance Drew and his St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on a “decisive victory at the polls.”

“The long historical ties between The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party are well established and known. Despite interruptions from time-to-time, the Labour Movement throughout the Anglo Caribbean is fully established as a superior choice for leadership,” said the Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister.

“I express the applause of the entire nation of Antigua and Barbuda, and look forward to collaboration between our two states and governments in the regional and international issues which require joint action in the immediate future. Please allow me to reiterate the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,” said Prime Minister Gaston Browne.