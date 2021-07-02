The “LANMITYÉ” music, to discover !!

Presse Release -29/06/2021



from Guadeloupe, Eric DELBLOND, alias “Blue Bass” celebrates friendship with his new Gtle

Eric Delblond is a bassist and also a composer. For these summer holidays 2021, he released an EP whose theme is close to his heart “Lanmityé”.

For this project, he surrounded himself with a team of talents who share values that are dear to him.

Two of the most beau/ful guadeloupéen voices have thus been brought together: Leedyah

BARLAGNE and Meemee NELZY. Leedyah and Meemee, accomplices on the scene, have also and above all been friends for 15 years. It was therefore natural that these two sumptuous voices sing and carry the values of “LANMITYÉ”.

BARLAGNE and Meemee NELZY. Leedyah and Meemee, accomplices on the scene, have also and above all been friends for 15 years. It was therefore natural that these two sumptuous voices sing and carry the values of “LANMITYÉ”. Yoann DANIER, emeritus drummer, once again confirms his great quality as an arranger. Thanks to his sensi/vity, finesse and aesthe/cs, Yoann sublimates the /tle. * From concep/on to postproduc/on Elodie PAUL has been chosen to sign today with originality and delicacy the video clip of « LANMITYÉ”.

Videoclip on YOUTUBE => https://youtu.be/zxQrZ9twuhY

Download the music to your playlist => hUps://bit.ly/3vGjvQW

Download on all platforms/

DEEZER ITUNES

SOUNDCLOUD YOUTUBE MUSIC

SPOTIFY

Team/

SINGLE:

Eric DELBLOND: songwriter, composer, bass

Leeddyah BARLAGNE & Meemee NELZY Vocal leads

Yoann DANIER: drums, arranger

Alex DEAZ: Saxophone

Josiah WOODSON: Trumpet

Thierry GIRARD: Mixing

Daniel TREPY: Mastering VIDEO CLIP:

Elodie PAUL: Direc/on, framing and post-produc/on

Caroline TICHY: Makeup

Naïza RIPPON: Assistant

Linda FULRAD: Assistant

Lydia Paul: Chorégrapher

Follow on socials networks

https://www.facebook.com/eric.delblond/ https://www.instagram.com/ericdelblond/

CONTACT PRESSE RELATION/

Rezo / Mahité PERRAULT 0690 99 43 66 / mahite.perrault@gmail.com