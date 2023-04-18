THE GOVERNMENT OF SAINT LUCIA IS ON COURSE TO PROVIDE EVERY SCHOOL STUDENT WITH A LAPTOP DEVICE

The Government of Saint Lucia is on pace to ensure every secondary school student has ownership of a new laptop device. Taiwan continues to support Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s one laptop per child policy and has delivered 5,000 new chromebooks devices which will be distributed among the incoming first form secondary school students in time for the commencement of the 2023/24 academic year in September.

A completed VNR is provided at the weTransfer link below.

