THE CONCERNED CITIZENS MOVEMENT STANDS FIRM WITH PLP AND THE TEAM UNITY COALITION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 29, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), led by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, has given a loud and clear signal that it stands firmly with its sister party, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and the Team Unity-led coalition.

Thestrong words of support were given by the President of the CCM Women’s Arm, Ms. Latoya Jones, as she delivered fraternal greetings on behalf of the Concerned Citizens Movement at the PLP’s National Convention held on Saturday, March 27, at the Ottley’s Playing Field.

Ms. Jones said, “The Concerned Citizens Movement under the leadership of Premier Mark A.G. Brantley rallies with you as you continue to excel in your endeavours to put people first. PLP, we are united with you, we have a common goal, we have a common purpose, we have a shared vision and a shared destiny. We do believe as you do that the people of this country should and will always come first.”

Foundedin 2013, the People’s Labour Party is the youngest amongst the three political parties that constitute the Team Unity coalition. The other two being the CCM and the People’s Action Movement (PAM).

TheCCM representative said, “There was a time in your history when one would have looked at the size of your party and cast their judgement on how great of a party you would one day become. Some doubted your ability to carry this great party to victory. Now, a few years later, look at the People’s Labour Party, you have two formidable elected candidates sitting in the National Assembly.”

“Though your party is young in years, you are advanced in experience and accomplishments and I must say that you have had lots of accomplishments. When we speak of progress, we think of PLP. When we speak of great vision, we think of PLP. When we speak of women empowerment, we think of PLP…and when we think of the advancement of our people, we think of PLP,” Ms. Jones added.

ThePeople’s Labour Party’s 2021 National Convention was held under the theme, “Together: Empowering and Uniting People; Rebuilding our Economy.”