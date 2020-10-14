The Antigua and Barbuda Science Innovation- ABSIP Implements Pipeline Initiative to Promote Local Innovation

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 — Opening its doors on May 31, 2019, (ABSIP) aims to lead national innovation that will make an impact on the nation’s economic, social, and cultural development in 2020 and beyond. ABSIP is within The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Trade, under the Chairmanship of Hon. E. P Chet Greene in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

CEO of ABSIP, Winston Williams stated,

“ABSIP is positioned to empower and advance the skills of talented Antiguans and Barbudans through skills training and providing a business incubator service for entrepreneur startups.”

“2021 is slated to be a productive year for ABSIPand its growing international partners.” The schedule includes a number of training and skills development programs for Antigua and Barbuda’s youth population. Together with UNOPS, one of its international partners, ABSIP will host the fourth hackathon as it will once again focus on building local start-ups to address local problems. The ABSIP Project Advisor, His Excellency Aubrey Webson Antigua and Barbuda’s permanent representative at the United Nations confirm that the solution of access to high-quality technical training and access to capital and international startups will develop innovative thinking among the youth population, and will be invaluable toward the future of Antigua and Barbuda’s participation in the Knowledge industry and the emerging global market.

High on the agenda for the Board of Directors of ABSIP in executing its mission is to empower and develop local talent, by engaging locals to use their skills to solve real-world business problems. Addressing the issues of Environment, Health, Climate Change, Agriculture, Tourism, and the Local Consumer Market. In doing so, ABSIP will build a pipeline for youth to create their own employment while providing solutions for their country.

Chairman of the board and Minister of Trade The Hon. E. P Chet Green, states that empowering our youth to design innovative solutions is the key to Antigua and Barbuda’s Future, he says,

“local innovators are the persons who can solve some of the nation’s most pressing issues.”

Ambassador Webson says that

“innovation and the knowledge industry could be the third industrial period of Antigua and Barbuda, and ABSIP is providing the space for the youths of Antigua and Barbuda to bring about that revolution.”

ABSIP current initiatives include answering the call to develop a National Contact Tracing App. CEO, Mr. Winston Williams swiftly pulled together a team of local developers and supporting visionaries to design an app and connected wearable device for monitoring and tracing. Leading the local team of developers is Mrs. Mako S. Williams and Mrs. Andrea Andrew. The digital solution is designed to provide automated dashboard updates, manage the Covid-19 data for locals, returning nationals, visitors, provide rapid tracing, and maintain communication between government authorities: The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, and the Royal Police Force. The app will have the additional capacity to provide support to the Immigration Department amongst other activities. Once fully completed, the Ministry of Health will have a framework which was used to build the app, and the connected wearable device one of the most secure and advanced protocols available.