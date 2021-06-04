TEAM UNITY TO OBSERVE THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF ITS SECOND TERM WITH A CHURCH SERVICE ON SUNDAY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 03, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Cabinet will observe the first anniversary of the Team Unity coalition’s 2020 General Elections victory by worshipping at the Wesley Methodist Church at Seaton Street, Basseterre, on Sunday, June 06 at 9:00am.

TheTeam Unity coalition of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) recorded a resounding victory in the June 05, 2020 elections – winning nine of the eleven contested Parliamentary seats in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Itwas the second consecutive victory at the polls for the tripartite coalition. In 2015, Team Unity registered a historic win by unseating the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party after 20 years in office.

TheTeam Unity Government will use Sunday’s service to demonstrate its thanks and appreciation to the people for their show of confidence and will also seek to invoke God’s grace and mercies on the twin island Federation, particularly at this time when St. Kitts and Nevis, like the rest of the global community, is forced to deal with the fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AllCOVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and enforced at Sunday’s service.

Theservice will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.