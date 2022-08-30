TEACHERS GEAR UP FOR THE START OF THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 29, 2022 (SKNIS): The 2022-2023 school year officially commenced on Monday (August 29, 2022) as the Ministry of Education welcomed scores of teachers to its Summer Workshop. The opening ceremony was held at the Rivers of Living Waters Christian Center at Lime Kiln Commercial Development.

Chief Education Officer, Francil Morris, greeted the teachers and promised that the next four days of training will afford the front-line educators additional tools to ensure that students are exposed to opportunities that maximize their full potential.

“I urge all of you as members of this education sector to mentally prepare yourselves to be challenged, excited, and inspired in the days ahead as the professional development opportunities that will be available will ultimately enable us to perform our professional roles effectively and efficiently,” he stated.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge, noted that the key message for the school year was “Excellence is not a Skill, it is an Attitude.” The original quote by Ralph Marston will be shared with students when classes begin on Wednesday, September 03, 2022.

“We now stand at the portal of a new year that officially starts the recovery from the devastation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “The new school year gives us yet another opportunity to make a fresh start. We must look forward to the unfolding of the year ahead with a renewed sense of direction and hope, enthusiasm, and excitement.”

Permanent Secretary Hodge congratulated the new persons being enrolled as teachers for the new school year and those who attained additional qualifications from the C. F. Bryant College or university degrees.

The teachers were assured that the Ministry of Education will do all within its power to enhance the learning experience ensuring that students are given a solid foundation to achieve their dreams and aspirations.