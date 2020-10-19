Tabernacle claim 2020 Constituency Number Seven Domino League championship

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 19, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Tabernacle Domino Club are the 2020 Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League champions after beating former champions Unity Domino Club 13-7 in the second of best of three final encounters on Sunday October 18.

The first time winners of the coveted trophy, Tabernacle Domino Club could not have done it in a better fashion than to clinically dismantle the former champions as their fellow villager Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, watched the entertaining game that was played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Dr Harris, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, is the sponsor of Constituency Number Seven League, the longest running domino league in the country which is into its 25th year.

When the two teams met in the first of the best of three final game encounters on Thursday October 15, Tabernacle under the captainship of Jason ‘Spoon’ Nisbett beat Unity 13-9. When they took to the tables on Sunday, all Tabernacle Domino Club needed was a simple win to be crowned champions of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which they did and even improved on their scores.

The game which was refereed by David Brandy and Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins on table one, and Joy Rogers and Calvin Farrell on table two, started at 4:22 pm with Sean Maryat and Kerone Roache for Tabernacle and Everton Boon and Antonio ‘Marsh’ Phillip for Unity on table one. On table two were Captain Jason ‘Spoon’ Nisbett and Ryan St. Marie for Tabernacle and Captain Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins and Davin Henry for Unity. Hope Bradley was the scorer.

Unity returned the first winner points three times on each table, but Tabernacle drew the first blood with a 111-59 points win on table two, which was quickly followed by a 125-90 points win from table one. However, before they could celebrate the 2-0 games lead, Unity raced to 123 points against none by Tabernacle on table two for a bonus game to tie the score at 2-2.

Unity surged ahead 3-2 with another quick 104-68 points win from table two which saw Tabernacle’s Captain ‘Spoon’ Nisbett replaced on that table by Shaquille Sewell. As that was happening, Unity scored another game from table one. But back on table two, the coming in of Shaquille Sewell paid dividends for Tabernacle as they won the game by 104-80 points.

The two teams tied at 6-6 games, and from table one where Tabernacle’s Captain ‘Spoon’ Nisbett had relocated and playing alongside Kerone Roache, they attained 121 points before Unity could get a single point to earn them a bonus game which saw them lead 8-6. Not wanting to let their fellow villager and sponsor Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris down, Tabernacle went on an offensive and won another three straight games to lead 11-6.

Tabernacle were on course to win their 12th game from table one as they led 72-0 points, but they lost focus and Unity came from behind to take that game at 133-72 points for their seventh game.

However what transpired on table two left everyone in the community centre thoroughly entertained, as Shaquille Sewell and Ryan St. Marie amassed points unchallenged and accompanied with much fanfare, and at exactly 7:30 pm they attained 100 points to nothing by Unity players, which gave them a bonus game, sending their scores to 13-7, and the 2020 championship came with the win.

Domino action continues tonight (Monday October 19) with the second of two final encounters for the Best of the Rest tournament championship at 7:00 pm at the same venue between Small Corner Bar Domino Club, who have the advantage having won in their first encounter, and Sylvers Domino Club. If Small Corner Bar win, they will be crowned the new Best of the Rest Tournament champions but should Sylvers win, it will trigger a tiebreaker ‘super 100’ game to be played immediately.