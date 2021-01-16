SVG records first COVID-19 death; record high 62 cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Friday, recorded its first COVID-19 death, a 49-year-old female with multiple pre-existing conditions.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said that the woman presented to the hospital services on Thursday evening, Jan. 14, with difficulty breathing.

She was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on admission, rapidly deteriorated and died at 5 p.m. today, Jan. 15, NEMO said.

There are now 24 persons admitted with COVID-19.

Further, NEMO announced that 62 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed overnight, 61 of which are nationals with no history of recent travel.

These cases were detected during contact tracing, testing of persons with flulike symptoms and exit screening.

There are now 316 local cases under investigation, NEMO said, referring to the cases that have been detected since Dec. 28, 2020 among nationals with no recent travel history.

NEMO further said that the new cases detected overnight include one adult non-national who arrived with a negative PCR test and tested positive on arrival.

There are now, 339 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 110 persons have recovered from the illness.

A total of 450 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“All positive case will continue to be isolated until cleared,” NEMO siad.