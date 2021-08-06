SVG OPPOSITION LEADER DR. FRIDAY SAYS HE DENOUNCES ATTACK ON PM GONSALVES

SKIP TO ENTRY CONTENT

Kingstown, St. Vincent (One News St.Vincent) – Leader of the Opposition and President of the New Democratic Party – NDP, Dr. Godwin Friday says that he denounces an incident where prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves sustained a head injury while trying to get to Parliament on August 5.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, “at approximately 5:15pm, the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, duly elected Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was physically assaulted and wounded by Opposition demonstrators while attempting to enter the House of Assembly”.



“Approximately 200 demonstrators, responding to a call to action from the Leader of the Opposition, picketed the Parliament and blocked the entrance to building. When the crowd prevented the vehicle carrying the Honourable Prime Minister from driving through the gate of the Parliament, he alighted the vehicle and attempted to enter on foot,” the release added.



The release further stated that “An Opposition demonstrator then hurled a projectile at the Prime Minister, which struck him in the head, inches above the temple. The Prime Minister, bleeding profusely, was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by his security detail, where he was met by his wife”.

In Parliament on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Dr. Friday said “it is regrettable and it is something I denounce”.

He said: “I do not encourage violence in any action that I am involved in. I do not support any act of violence against any member of this honorable house or any person.”

“I defend anyone’s right to represent their democratic principles. It is not my way, madam speaker,” Dr. Friday added.

The attack on the prime minister sent shock waves throughout the country and received widespread condemnation on social media.

Meanwhile, Finance minister, Camillo Gonsalves announced in Parliament that video footage has emerged showing the identity of the person that made an attack on the prime minister.

“There is video footage of you making your attempt of on the prime minister. I sincerely think it would go better for you if you go get a lawyer and turn yourself in,” he said.