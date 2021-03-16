SVG NATIONAL GUNNED DOWN IN TORTOLA
Man gunned down in Fish Bay is Deverson Williams
- deceased is national of St Vincent & Grenadines
FISH BAY, Tortola, VI- Virgin Islands News Online (VINO) can now confirm that the man gunned down in broad daylight at Fish Bay, Tortola, today, March 16, 2021, has been identified as Deverson Williams, a national of St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Reports reaching Virgin Islands News Online are that Mr Willliams, a resident of Belle Vue, was the driver of a vehicle heading west when he came under heavy gunfire in the vicinity of International Motors.
The brazen murder took place around 3:30 pm.
Mr Williams suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body and reportedly died while still in his vehicle.
A large number of spent shells were reportedly recovered by police at the scene of the shooting.
